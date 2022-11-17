WTW, Liberty and Markel team up on complex specialty risks digital trading platform

WTW has staked its claim for a “step-change” in digital trading as it unveiled a collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel launching the pilot phase of a commercial insurance platform.

The global giant set out that using globally-recognised data standards, the platform has been designed to enable multiple insurers and brokers to trade complex specialty risks in real time.

WTW detailed that the offering covers renewals and new business across short-tail and long-tail product lines.

According to WTW, inflexible legacy systems and incompatible digital practices can often lead to fragmented end-to-end operations.

It argued that digital connectivity and trading of commercial