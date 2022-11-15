Ten ways to combat underinsurance
Brokers play a key role in helping businesses get the right amount of cover and in times of inflation, more than ever, this role becomes absolutely crucial in avoiding underinsurance, argues Nick Hobbs, chief distribution and regions officer at Allianz Commercial. Here he lists the 10 actions brokers are taking to make sure customers have adequate protection.
1. Raise awareness
With inflation staying above 10%, the risk of underinsurance remains very high and brokers are uniquely placed to help businesses understand that risk and take the measure of its potential impact.
If a loss occurs which is insufficiently covered, it becomes a financial burden which the business may not be able to stand. This awareness should motivate businesses to avoid the underinsurance pitfall.
2. Encouraging regular property valuations
The price of many construction
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- ABI urges the Chancellor to freeze IPT
- People Moves: 7-11 November 2022
- Covea, Hiscox and RSA commit to Build Back Better
- Insurers going back to basics on schemes - BLW's Brett Sainty
- Atlanta claims UK first with Plain Numbers roll out
- Qlaims partners with MVP and Ataraxia Network
- Biba schemes provider Renovation Plan ties up with Axa