Iprism buys Metier Underwriting

Managing general agent Iprism has struck its first deal buying specialist underwriting agency Metier Underwriting for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Iprism already had specialisms in construction, property, commercial and high net worth.

Snapping up Metier brings further expertise in hard to place contractor liabilities in construction as well as experience in the leisure, events and security industries to the MGA.

Lloyd’s coverholder Metier is led by chief underwriting officer Stuart McAlister who established the business, formally known as Metier Trading Limited, with Gaynor McAlister in 2011.

Insurance Age understands that all staff