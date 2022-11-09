John Dunn named MD of Brokerbility as Julie Rayson-Flynn departs

John Dunn has been appointed to the role of managing director of Brokerbility, with responsibility for leading the network as Julie Rayson-Flynn leaves after 15 years with the business.

Rayson-Flynn has held a variety of roles at the firm including operations director and joined the main board of Brokerbility as director in October 2021 with day-to-day responsibility for the network, reporting to Ian Stutz.

Mike Edgeley, Group CEO of the Clear Group confirmed: “Julie Rayson-Flynn will be leaving her position to pursue new opportunities within her professional life.

“Julie has been a huge part of Brokerbility over the last 15 years and has worked closely with the Brokerbility