LMG names Axa XL boss Sean McGovern as chair

The London Market Group has confirmed Sean McGovern, Axa XL’s CEO for the UK & Lloyd’s, as its next chair taking up the role on 1 January 2023.

McGovern, pictured, will replace Matthew Moore, executive vice president and president of underwriting at Liberty Mutual Global Risk Solutions who will step down at the end of his three-year tenure but remain on the LMG board.

McGovern commented: “I know that I speak for the board in thanking Matthew for the energy and wisdom he has given to the market in the last three years, providing great leadership through the pandemic and leaving the LMG in a really strong position to drive the market’s