Buildings insurance drops out of FOS’ top five complaints table
Complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service about buildings insurance were down fractionally at 1,621 in the second quarter as it fell out of the top five most complained about products.
The insurance line was replaced in the FOS’ table by personal loans which had 1,678 complaints from July to September.
Car/motorcycle insurance remained firmly ensconced in the top five keeping its position in third place from the previous quarter.
The FOS received 2,729 complaints about car/motorcycle insurance in Q2, compared to 2,524 in Q1.
The remainder of the top five was similarly unchanged.
Current accounts topped the list with credit cards again in second place. The fourth slot was
