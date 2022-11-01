Commercial Express and Arag team up on broker schemes

Commercial Express and Arag have partnered up to provide commercial legal protection to brokers serving a range of retail and wholesale business clients, as well as emergency assistance and legal protection to residential property owners.

The two managing general agents detailed that the legal expenses insurance cover, including access to digital legal services, will be available to clients of brokers using Commercial Express schemes for offices, shops, pubs, restaurants and fast-food outlets, as well as wholesalers.

The scheme for residential property owners provides landlords with cover for legal disputes, domestic emergencies and rent indemnity as well as online legal tools, the MGAs explained.

