Commercial Express and Arag team up on broker schemes
Commercial Express and Arag have partnered up to provide commercial legal protection to brokers serving a range of retail and wholesale business clients, as well as emergency assistance and legal protection to residential property owners.
The two managing general agents detailed that the legal expenses insurance cover, including access to digital legal services, will be available to clients of brokers using Commercial Express schemes for offices, shops, pubs, restaurants and fast-food outlets, as well as wholesalers.
The scheme for residential property owners provides landlords with cover for legal disputes, domestic emergencies and rent indemnity as well as online legal tools, the MGAs explained.Extras
Arag’s corporate
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Gallagher accused of ‘anti-ethical’ position in row over storm-damaged block
- CII issues apology after data breach
- Buyer gears up for Markerstudy insurer swoop amid QIC exit
- Broker Week 2022: Evolving insurance business models
- ‘Stacks and stacks’ of UK brokers still left to join us – Acrisure UK chief McIlquham
- People Moves: 24-28 October 2022
- Broker Week 2022: The dos and don’ts of digitalisation