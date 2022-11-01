Ardonagh buys Stallard Kane

Ardonagh Advisory has bought Stallard Kane Group, a provider of health and safety, HR, training, and employment law compliance consultancy services.

The consolidator confirmed that SKG will be led by managing director Nathan Jones.

It will trade independently as part of the advisory platform which also includes Towergate’s regional branch network, Broker Network, Compass UK and Ethos Broking.

SKG was established in 2000 and is headquartered in Gainsborough, with a presence in Birmingham, Hull and London.

Its team of nearly 100 people provide risk advice across a wide variety of sectors with over 3000 corporate clients.

Rob Worrell, CEO