Premier League clubs continue battle against insurers in BI court case

Premier League clubs are continuing their battle against insurers Allianz, Aviva, CNA, Liberty Mutual, MS Amlin and Zurich in a dispute over business interruption payments.

The clubs (see list below) argue that their BI claims for losses during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Covid-interrupted seasons ought to be subject to multiple limits of liability, rather than a single £2.5m limit per club as the six insurers named in the case contend.

Multiple claimants disputed

Many of the claimants are linked by name. Every one of the clubs’ organisations want payments from insurers. Tottenham has the most linked claimants with five.

This has led insurers to label the Premier