‘Stacks and stacks’ of UK brokers still left to join us – Acrisure UK chief McIlquham
Despite evidence that the number of UK brokers available for purchase is diminishing, Acrisure's UK retail chief Mark McIlquham says there are still lots left attracted to its model.
Indeed, according to McIlquham, there are ‘stacks and stacks’ of brokers still out there keen to join the Acrisure business.
Speaking following last week’s acquisition of Sutton Winson and Sutton Specialist Risks, Acrisure’s largest UK broker deal to date, McIlquham was asked about the diminishing number of UK brokers available for sale.
M&A specialists IMAS have reported that the UK commercial broking sector is now marked by overcrowding with far too many buyers.
IMAS published a document
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Gallagher accused of ‘anti-ethical’ position in row over storm-damaged block
- CII issues apology after data breach
- Buyer gears up for Markerstudy insurer swoop amid QIC exit
- People Moves: 24-28 October 2022
- Broker Week 2022: Evolving insurance business models
- Towergate ‘not entitled to ignore warnings from Gable’s auditors’, claims pub wanting £3.3m payout
- Martin Thompson named Brit CEO as Matthew Wilson steps down