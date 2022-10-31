‘Stacks and stacks’ of UK brokers still left to join us – Acrisure UK chief McIlquham

Despite evidence that the number of UK brokers available for purchase is diminishing, Acrisure's UK retail chief Mark McIlquham says there are still lots left attracted to its model.

Indeed, according to McIlquham, there are ‘stacks and stacks’ of brokers still out there keen to join the Acrisure business.

Speaking following last week’s acquisition of Sutton Winson and Sutton Specialist Risks, Acrisure’s largest UK broker deal to date, McIlquham was asked about the diminishing number of UK brokers available for sale.

M&A specialists IMAS have reported that the UK commercial broking sector is now marked by overcrowding with far too many buyers.

IMAS published a document