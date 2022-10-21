Aon to offer 1,000 work experience places

Aon has announced it will offer 1,000 work experience placements per year for UK college students from low socio-economic backgrounds starting in 2023.

The Work Insights Program will start in the UK next February 2023 and run for three years.

The firm is partnering with state-funded schools and targeting areas where students would benefit the most, for example where there is a high percentage of free school meals.

Hybrid model

Each year 700 Year 12 students selected for the programme will participate both virtually and in-person at Aon’s seven largest offices around the country – Bristol, Birmingham, Chelmsford, Farnborough, London, Leeds