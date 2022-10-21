Aon to offer 1,000 work experience places
Aon has announced it will offer 1,000 work experience placements per year for UK college students from low socio-economic backgrounds starting in 2023.
The Work Insights Program will start in the UK next February 2023 and run for three years.
The firm is partnering with state-funded schools and targeting areas where students would benefit the most, for example where there is a high percentage of free school meals.Hybrid model
Each year 700 Year 12 students selected for the programme will participate both virtually and in-person at Aon’s seven largest offices around the country – Bristol, Birmingham, Chelmsford, Farnborough, London, Leeds
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Introduction
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Analysis
- Amazon partners with Ageas, LV and Co-op on home insurance launch
- Top 75 UK Brokers 2022: Bandings
- Kingfisher asserts "limited" impact despite $300,000 ransomware threat
- Trade bodies battle to trim FCA fair value paperwork ‘crippling’ small firms
- FCA threat of premium finance crackdown rises amid ‘fairness’ concerns