Specialty MGA UK launches with broker service promise

Specialty MGA UK has launched focusing on hard to place risks and specialty lines of business.

The start-up has promised brokers “easy access” to underwriters who are keen to meet in-person along with “immediate decisions and instant answers”.

Its areas of appetite include property, construction, energy, marine, construction, aviation, financial lines, accident & health and surety.

The team is headed up by Philippe Bara, class underwriter for energy, who has moved from broking to return to underwriting.

Bara has worked for Partner Re as a senior underwriter in the past and brings with