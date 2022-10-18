Enforcement director Mark Steward to leave FCA next year

Mark Steward will be stepping down as the Financial Conduct Authority’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight in Spring 2023 after seven years with the regulator.

The watchdog confirmed that the search for his replacement will start “shortly”.

Steward joined in 2015 from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

Since coming on board cases in the insurance sector have included a £4m fine for Bluefin in 2017 for failing to manage conflict arising from being owned by Axa in 2011 to 2014, Towergate Underwriting Group being fined £2.6m in 2016 for failings in relation to its protection of client and insurer money, and JLT Specialty being fined £7.9m