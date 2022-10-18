RSA becomes menopause friendly employer
RSA Insurance is now an accredited menopause friendly employer, making the announcement today on World Menopause Day.
It has become a member of the Menopause Friendly Accreditation scheme, which the insurer first announced its intention to pursue accreditation with last year.
To achieve accreditation an employer must apply and be found to have met a set of criteria. The application is revied by an independent panel of judges who determine if accreditation will be granted.
According to the National Institute on Ageing menopause most commonly begins between the ages of 45-55 and can last up to 14 years.

Blog: Why the menopause is everyone's responsibility