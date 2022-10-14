Lucida posts rising revenue for 2021 after string of takeovers
Lucida Broking Holdings has reported a 28% increase in revenue for 2021 to £39.28m across broking, underwriting and the provision of services to the insurance sector.
Within this income from broking was up year-on-year from £28.22m to £36.52m.
The holding company rebranded from Right Choice Holdings – trading brand Right Choice Insurance Brokers was kept – and snapped up Moorhouse and Bennetts in 2021. RCIB also bought motor brands including Autosaint, Ladybird and First Van from Fresh Insurance Services Group during the year.
A filing at Companies House detailed that motorcycle specialist Bennetts cost £23.55m. However, due to “cash and cash equivalents
