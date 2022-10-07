Seventeen Group returns to profit in 2021

Seventeen Group has posted a 27.2% increase in turnover for 2021 to £31.2m.

The annual figure followed on from an 8.3% uplift in 2020 when it reported £24.5m of turnover.

Having made a post-tax loss of £236,632 in 2020 the broker swung back to profit in the black by £196,199.

A filing at Companies House showed Ebitda was also up, by 35% year-on-year, to £4.82m.

According to the firm, the improved profits reflected “a return to normal business as the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme took effect, lower expenditure on Covid-19 work safety measures and