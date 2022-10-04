Commercial Express rolls out PL excess of loss cover

Commercial Express has launched public and product liability excess of loss cover aimed at SMEs with turnover of less than £15m, and separately revealed a new partnership with Brit.

The managing general agent detailed the policy, which provides an additional layer of cover on top of the limit set by a primary insurer, is available to nearly 300 trades with premiums starting at £200.

The product is underwritten by Ascot Syndicate 1414 at Lloyds and offers three levels of cover up to £5m. However, the MGA highlighted that more than one policy can be bought, allowing brokers to deliver layered cover up to the required limit.

Primary layer insurers must be UK regulated with a