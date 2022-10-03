Aviva backs Lemonade in UK launch

US insurtech Lemonade has launched in the UK with a contents insurance offering in partnership with Aviva.

Founded in 2015, Lemonade – which badges itself as being powered by AI – launched its flagship renters insurance in the United States in 2016 and has since expanded into Germany, in 2019, followed by France and the Netherlands in 2020.

Available through the Lemonade app or online the policy has a five star Defaqto rating and starts at £4 a month, Lemonade detailed.

The product includes worldwide cover for individual personal items of up to £2,000 each, total coverage up to £100,000, and no