Mark Coffey named personal lines and e-trade director at Premium Credit
Former RSA leader and director at Ardonagh-owned Atlanta, Mark Coffey, has joined Premium Credit as personal lines and e-trade director.
It is a new role at the company and Coffey will report to chief sales officer Owen Thomas.
Coffey, previously director of trading for car, home and van at Atlanta, left the broker in March having been with the group since June 2018 initially as commercial director for Autonet and Carole Nash.
Prior to this he worked at RSA from 2011 when he came on board as director of core brokers in personal lines. When he joined Tara Waite, now CEO of Premium Credit, also worked at the provider. Waite took
