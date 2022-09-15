Covéa personal lines MD James Gearey departs
Covéa Insurance has confirmed that James Gearey, managing director of personal lines and protection, has left the business.
Gearey took up the post in October 2020 following the departure of Carole Geldard. He had joined Covéa in April 2019 as corporate development and strategy director.
Before this he held senior positions with a variety of financial services organisations, including at RSA where he was managing director of Commercial Risk Solutions for six months leaving at the end of 2017.
A filing at Companies House showed that Gearey’s time as a director of Covéa Insurance ended on 31 August.
