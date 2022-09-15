PIB revamps top team with Amwins and Aon hires

PIB Group has promoted Ryan Brown to deputy CEO, appointed Onno Janssen as CEO for Europe, and recruited Matthew Crane as CEO for underwriting with Bernard Mageean retiring among a string of executive management changes, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to the broker, the changes are designed to strengthen the top team in preparation for the next stage of growth and help accelerate the business’ international reach.

Brown, currently group chief financial officer, has been with PIB since 2016 joining from Towergate.

The firm stated that he will move into the new role over the coming weeks taking on further leadership responsibilities and focusing solely on supporting group CEO Brendan McManus (pictured) in delivering growth and