TL Dallas posts 10% profit rise in 2021

TL Dallas Group has reported a 5.1% rise in turnover to £9.78m in 2021.

According to the Bradford-headquartered firm, the uplift was driven by increased premiums in the hard market, a ‘bounce-back’ for many clients in 2021 and “improved new business efforts”.

A filing at Companies House showed the business achieved post-tax profit of £814,267, up by 9.6% of the £743,039 delivered in 2020.

For the year ending 31 December, operating profit also increased jumping by 13.2% year-on-year to break through the £1m barrier and hit £1,007,482.

The group, a holding company