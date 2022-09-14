TL Dallas posts 10% profit rise in 2021
TL Dallas Group has reported a 5.1% rise in turnover to £9.78m in 2021.
According to the Bradford-headquartered firm, the uplift was driven by increased premiums in the hard market, a ‘bounce-back’ for many clients in 2021 and “improved new business efforts”.
A filing at Companies House showed the business achieved post-tax profit of £814,267, up by 9.6% of the £743,039 delivered in 2020.
For the year ending 31 December, operating profit also increased jumping by 13.2% year-on-year to break through the £1m barrier and hit £1,007,482.
The group, a holding company
