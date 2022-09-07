Drop in complaints to FOS but buildings and motor insurance feature in top five
Car/motorcycle insurance ranked third overall with 2,542 new cases in the three months of April to June.
However, this was down on the previous quarter when there were 2,623 complaints.
Buildings insurance registered 1,642 complaints as it came fifth in the top five for the first quarter of 2022/23. The total was up from 1,421 in the prior period of January to March.
The uphold rate for car/motorcycle complaints was 29% on cases resolved in the latest quarter while for buildings insurance it
