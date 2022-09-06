Howden open to sharing “journey” with fellow brokers as it targets plastic neutrality
The firm first revealed the target last July at which point it reported offsetting over 66,000kg of plastic through a partnership with Seven Clean Seas that started in 2020.
The figure has now nearly trebled, Arup revealed.
“SCS has removed 164,676 kg of plastic collected from rivers and alongside ocean shorefronts, since 2020 with Howden’s involvement,” she confirmed.
According to the Howden leader, 40% of plastic waste around the world ends up in the environment through not being disposed
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]uranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- PIB set for more UK deals
- FOI reveals increase in cyber breach incidents reported to FCA by brokers
- Coalition’s broker-only cyber offering goes live
- Markel launches media and entertainment product
- Jensten rolls out combined underwriting business
- IUA develops wording to support removal of unsafe cladding
- People Moves: 30 August - 2 September 2022