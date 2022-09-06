Howden open to sharing “journey” with fellow brokers as it targets plastic neutrality

The firm first revealed the target last July at which point it reported offsetting over 66,000kg of plastic through a partnership with Seven Clean Seas that started in 2020.

The figure has now nearly trebled, Arup revealed.

“SCS has removed 164,676 kg of plastic collected from rivers and alongside ocean shorefronts, since 2020 with Howden’s involvement,” she confirmed.

According to the Howden leader, 40% of plastic waste around the world ends up in the environment through not being disposed