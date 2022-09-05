Jensten rolls out combined underwriting business

The move follows on from the launch of Jensten Insurance Brokers in April when the business announced plans to restructure over time into five trading divisions with the introduction of four new brands.

The firm detailed then that the brands would be: Jensten Insurance Brokers, Jensten London Markets, Jensten Underwriting and Jensten Brokers Europe while Coversure would be kept as the brand for franchise activities.

It formally unveiled Jensten London Markets in July.

Policyfast specialises