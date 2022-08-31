H&H expands in Wales with Wrexham office
According to the firm, the move reflects its growth across Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire.
The business already has bases at Ruthin Farmers’ Auction Mart and St Asaph Livestock Mart in North Wales.
HHIB announced in March that it had strengthened its team in Wales with the appointment of account executive Tomos Jones to work alongside associate director Hâf Rowley and account handler Lee Baines.
Rowley, pictured, who leads the HHIB team operating in Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire, said: “The
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Zego partners with QBE
- Worries remain on subsidence but claims volume still uncertain
- GRP posts £201m turnover ahead of Brown & Brown sale
- Romero on track to double its business
- Ecclesiastical adds to HNW offering
- Stubben Edge Group acquires Bonhill Group’s Business Solutions & Governance Division
- Allianz snaps up chief compliance officer from Aviva