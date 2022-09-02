People Moves: 30 August - 2 September 2022
Featuring: Liberty Specialty Markets, UK P&I Club, QIC GlobalLiberty Specialty Markets promotes Adam Clark
LSM has promoted Adam Clark to the role of senior underwriter in financial risk solutions, the role is effective immediately.
Clark will report to Sam Wilde who is head of London markets and will be based in London.
In his new role, Clark will support the development of LSM’s short term trade finance business. He will also engage with industry developments in digitalisation.
Wilde
