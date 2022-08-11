MGAs rising up GRP’s buying plans
“We now have more activity with MGAs than we had previously just because the horizon for returns is longer,” Bruce told Insurance Age explaining that when GRP was owned by PE returns generally had to be achieved in three to five years.
The consolidator currently has Plum Underwriting, having first bought a majority stake in 2014, and Camberford Law which it snapped up in 2018 rebranding it to Camberford Underwriting the same year.
“We have looked at many other MGA opportunities and it didn’t
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare The Market fine
- Aviva UK sees COR deteriorate and operating profit slip
- FOI reveals scale of FCA investigation into leaseholder insurance
- Gallagher denies negligence and breaches over Paradigm claim
- Policy Expert targets doubling within five years, says CEO Steve Hardy
- Ageas names Claire Green as director of distribution
- GRP-owned Newstead promotes Sarah Giles to managing director