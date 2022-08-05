PIB 2021 deal costs total £85.5m
The consolidator spent £92.8m in 2020.
The largest spend in 2021, £28.1m, was on Acquinity Partners. The move that March to snap up the specialist financial lines managing general agent which has offices in London, Frankfurt, Warsaw and Copenhagen marked PIB’s entry into the Nordic region.
In second place was the £13.8m spent in August by PIB’s Barbon on lettings software and systems specialist, Rent4sure.
Rounding out the top three PIB invested £13.7m in retail broker Creane & Creane in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- FCA reveals final rules on appointed representatives
- RSA posts UK underwriting loss
- Amanda Blanc joins BP board
- Aviva strikes Azur HNW deal after exclusive talks
- GWP up but profit and COR deteriorate for Allianz Holdings
- TL Dallas targets more branches after recent expansions
- Experts warn of ‘huge threat’ and no ‘get out of jail’ card in FCA letters