PIB 2021 deal costs total £85.5m

The consolidator spent £92.8m in 2020.

The largest spend in 2021, £28.1m, was on Acquinity Partners. The move that March to snap up the specialist financial lines managing general agent which has offices in London, Frankfurt, Warsaw and Copenhagen marked PIB’s entry into the Nordic region.

In second place was the £13.8m spent in August by PIB’s Barbon on lettings software and systems specialist, Rent4sure.

Rounding out the top three PIB invested £13.7m in retail broker Creane & Creane in