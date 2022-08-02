Aviva strikes Azur HNW deal after exclusive talks

The binding agreement followed on from the insurer confirming in May that it had entered exclusive talks with the specialist managing general agent.

Under the agreement Azur’s team will transfer to Aviva under TUPE terms and manage the run-off of the existing Azur Underwriting book. New business written following completion of the deal will be under the Aviva brand, as part of the Aviva Private Clients business.

The MGA, launched in 2017, was named as a Top 10 HNW provider in the Insurance Age