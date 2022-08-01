FCA letter sets out scale of watchdog’s fair value assessment frustrations

The findings came in a feedback letter to all general insurance firms about product governance and fair value issued by the regulator’s insurance director Matt Brewis on 29 July.

It was sent out alongside another letter to brokers which gave the distribution sector a three-month ‘forbearance’ period, in certain specific circumstances, after the delays among insurers in completing their fair value assessments.

The FCA issued its final rules on general insurance pricing practices in May 2021