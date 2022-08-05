People Moves: 1-5 August 2022

Featuring: MCE Insurance, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, Liberty Speciality Markets MCE Insurance grows tech solutions team MCE Insurance grows tech solutions team MCE Insurance has increased the headcount of its tech solutions team with four new hires and internal promotions. Joe Wellington joins the team as a second tech solutions manager and has experience from previous roles at MCE. Jessica Condon, Ellie Height, and Chris Lewis all join as technical business analysts tasked with projects and developing new processes. MCE’s

