Clear posts 8% organic growth as 2021 deal spend revealed

The figures, in a filing at Companies House for holding company Charing Cross Topco up to 31 October 2021, showed that Luker Rowe cost £10.28m, HIA International cost £4.03m and the spend on Anderson White Insurance Brokers totalled £2.97m. HR Jennings was also bought in October 2021 but did not feature as a separate cost in the report.

The document also flagged that Brokerbility Holdings, bought previously in 2020, cost £26.81m subject to earnout.

With revenue up by 60.7% in the 12 months the