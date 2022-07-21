FCA fails to hit target for over half of AR applications

The FCA detailed that it has a voluntary target of processing 95% of complete notifications for AR status within five working days of the request.

The low achievement in 2021/22 was even worse than the year before when it only delivered on time for 48.1% of notifications.

The regulator cited that the introduction of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime for solo-regulated firms and the subsequent impact of the coronavirus had driven sustained staff pressure across the teams in high