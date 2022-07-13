Ataraxia ups stake in Whitefield Insurance Brokers
The minority investment specialists first bought in to Ramsbottom-headquartered Whitefield Insurance in 2018.
Ataraxia highlighted that the firm has become an Ataraxia Plus member as part of the move.
This level of ownership provides more strategic planning and day-to-day assistance to its insurance brokers via access to a regional development director, as well as support with compliance, marketing, and training, Ataraxia detailed.
In recent months Ataraxia has also increased its stake in
