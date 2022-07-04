Ardonagh buys Lorega
It will continue to be led by managing director Neill Johnstone and operate independently under the Lorega brand, Geo confirmed.
The transaction marks an exit for private equity house Alcuin Capital Partners which backed Lorega’s management buy-out in February 2016.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed but Lorega’s management will keep a shareholding in the new entity.Specialism
Founded over 35 years ago London-headquartered Lorega has a headcount of 26 people serving clients
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- CII group calls for mandatory broker qualifications
- Motor market profitable in 2021 but losses predicted for 2022 and 2023
- Jensten Group renames and combines London Market proposition
- Freedom Services Group launches 4-day week pilot
- Brokers call for better claims communication from insurers
- Coalition targets being core market player with broker only UK cyber insurance launch
- Acturis boosts revenue and profit in 2021