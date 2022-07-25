Movo buys into insurtech Durell
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Durell has 180 brokers and over £400m of gross written premium on its platform.
Movo detailed that the insurtech offers general insurance brokers and other intermediaries across both GI and life markets, a ‘complete software solution’. This includes client and policy management integrated with a full accounts package, client portal and office management tools.
Around 130 of the brokers are in the GI space. The majority of the GI users are
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Concern raised over low rate of conduct reporting for GI staff
- Software houses face regulatory oversight
- Ripe Thinking ready to strike first buy
- Romero sells Booking Protect to Cover Genius
- GRP-owned Newstead buys Crendon Insurance Brokers
- Car insurance premiums up 6% in the last 12 months
- RSA launches new domestic abuse policy for staff