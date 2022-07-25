Movo buys into insurtech Durell

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Durell has 180 brokers and over £400m of gross written premium on its platform.

Movo detailed that the insurtech offers general insurance brokers and other intermediaries across both GI and life markets, a ‘complete software solution’. This includes client and policy management integrated with a full accounts package, client portal and office management tools.

Around 130 of the brokers are in the GI space. The majority of the GI users are