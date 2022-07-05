Blog: FCA data update – a glimpse into the future
Last year the FCA Strategy claimed that improved use of data would play a major role in its transformation into an innovative, assertive and adaptive regulator.
So the recent update on the 2020 data strategy was an opportunity to see what progress has been like. The answer is steady – with headway being made mainly in terms of the digital tools rather than their impact on the FCA’s work.
But more importantly, what it also offers are some tantalising glimpses of the future possibilities for a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- CII group calls for mandatory broker qualifications
- Ardonagh buys Lorega
- Motor market profitable in 2021 but losses predicted for 2022 and 2023
- Konsileo secures £4.7m in funding
- Acturis boosts revenue and profit in 2021
- Brown & Brown completes GRP takeover
- Jensten Group renames and combines London Market proposition