Greggs ups events in Zurich BI £150m court case claim
A re-amended legal filing to the High Court on 13 June detailed 104 instances of what had been governmental advice being given statutory force.
The revised figure was up from 63 across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Greggs has argued in its particulars of claim that with multiple triggers there should be payouts for multiple insured events.
The high street seller of food-on-the go with over 2000 stores nationwide, most well-known for its sausage rolls, brought the case against
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Gallagher sued for negligence and breach of contract over failure to cover flat block
- FCA fines JLT Specialty £7.8m for financial crime control failings
- Clear buys ProAktive
- Ageas adds Neil Mercier as head of standard motor
- SSP users demand improvements after latest outage
- FCA delays travel insurance signposting review
- ProAktive buy part of national expansion, says Clear boss Lickens