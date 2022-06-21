Biba supports FCA travel insurance review delay as directory enquiries double
The rules designed to help consumers with more serious pre-existing medical conditions came into force in April 2021. Under certain circumstances (see box) regulated firms have to signpost to either Biba’s Travel Medical Directory or an offering by the Money & Pensions Service.
The review was postponed last week due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel and the regulator’s belief extra time will deliver better evidence. It will now be held in April to October 2023.Signposting
Ins
