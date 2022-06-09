County Group buys Taylor Francis

Taylor Francis, established in 2011 by managing director and owner Tim Taylor, is primarily a retail commercial broker with two offices, in Newport South Wales, and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

The firm will continue to trade from its current offices following the takeover. The price of the deal has not been revealed.

Taylor said: “County Group will provide our business, our people and our clients with a solid base from which to continue to grow.

“In our discussions with Alastair