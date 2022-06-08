Biba welcomes Travelers Europe as a partner

Steve White, CEO of Biba, said: “Our broker members value the relationships that we have with our Biba insurer partners, with whom we work closely on cross-industry issues.

“We are delighted that Travelers Europe has joined Biba, and we look forward to working with its team.”

The trade body detailed that Travelers has operated in Europe for decades through its UK insurance company, its syndicate at Lloyd’s and, more recently, its Ireland-based insurance subsidiary.

Travelers Insurance Company