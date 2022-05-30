FCA reveals D&I and AR delays
The watchdog’s Regulatory Initiative Grid issued this month detailed that, following the joint discussion paper on diversity and inclusion published in July 2021, the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority intend to publish their policy proposals in a consultation paper in Q3 2022.
The proposals aim to support progress on improving D&I across the financial sector. The document will be followed by a policy statement in 2023.
However, in the previous edition of the regulation grid, issued
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Biba pushes back against FCA letter
- GRP-owned Marshall Wooldridge buys Bush & Associates
- Allianz tops Brokerbility insurer service survey
- Momentum grows turnover and profit as it tops £50m GWP
- Sarah Willmont promoted to UK CEO as Canopius restructures
- Disappointed FCA warns brokers on consumer harms
- Igo4 highlights benefits of robotic process automation