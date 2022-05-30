FCA reveals D&I and AR delays

The watchdog’s Regulatory Initiative Grid issued this month detailed that, following the joint discussion paper on diversity and inclusion published in July 2021, the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority intend to publish their policy proposals in a consultation paper in Q3 2022.

The proposals aim to support progress on improving D&I across the financial sector. The document will be followed by a policy statement in 2023.

