People Moves: 30 May - 01 June

Featuring: Liiba, FCA, RSA, QBE

Three new Liiba deputy chairs

Ed Broking’s Heather Clarkson, Aon’s James Baum and Marsh Specialty UK’s Dominic Samengo-Turner have been named as deputy chairs of the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association. They join BMS’s Nick Cook, who was elected deputy chair in 2019.

Clarkson, Ed Broking’s executive director, will become the first woman to hold the deputy chair role at Liiba.

Liiba’s deputy chairs form the trade body’s executive committee

