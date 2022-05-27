Sarah Willmont promoted to UK CEO as Canopius restructures

As part of the reorganisation, each of Canopius’s regions – the UK, US & Bermuda and APAC – now has its own executive team which the company argued would enable better focus on serving brokers and customers.

Willmont has been promoted from joint active underwriter to UK CEO with Alois Rouffiac, formerly head of underwriting strategy, as UK chief underwriting officer. There have been no departures as part of the changes.

Canopius detailed that Lisa Davis remains as CEO, US & Bermuda, with the