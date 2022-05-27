Sarah Willmont promoted to UK CEO as Canopius restructures
As part of the reorganisation, each of Canopius’s regions – the UK, US & Bermuda and APAC – now has its own executive team which the company argued would enable better focus on serving brokers and customers.
Willmont has been promoted from joint active underwriter to UK CEO with Alois Rouffiac, formerly head of underwriting strategy, as UK chief underwriting officer. There have been no departures as part of the changes.
Canopius detailed that Lisa Davis remains as CEO, US & Bermuda, with the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Disappointed FCA warns brokers on consumer harms
- Policy Expert signs six-year £2bn capacity deal with R&Q Accredited Europe
- GRP-owned DCJ buys SM Commercial
- Brickell seeks to cancel £482m R&Q takeover deal
- Cyber pricing hardens over 30%, says Aon
- Broker FSCS levy plummets to £5m for 2022/23 from expected £68m
- HDI restructures UK & Ireland operations