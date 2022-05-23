R&Q delays shareholder vote on takeover
The cash deal valuing Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings at £482m was revealed at the start of April and was due to be voted on at a special general meeting on 20 May.
However at the meeting it was adjourned until 4pm on Wednesday.
Under the terms R&Q shareholders will get 175p per share, a premium of approximately 20% on the closing price the day before the takeover plan was announced.
Bermuda-headquartered R&Q is a non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on program
