R&Q delays shareholder vote on takeover

The cash deal valuing Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings at £482m was revealed at the start of April and was due to be voted on at a special general meeting on 20 May.

However at the meeting it was adjourned until 4pm on Wednesday.

Under the terms R&Q shareholders will get 175p per share, a premium of approximately 20% on the closing price the day before the takeover plan was announced.

Bermuda-headquartered R&Q is a non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on program