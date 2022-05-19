Income and Ebitda up at Ardonagh Advisory in Q1
Though the total rose by 23.5% from £77.4m in the first quarter of 2021 the acquisitive consolidator noted that on a like-for-like basis the rise came in at 10%.
Ebitda for the unit jumped by £6.8m to £28.4m for the period.
In the retail division income was also up, by 7.9% to £62m. However during the year the broker had bought the likes of Marmalade and certain assets of Be Wiser. Ardonagh detailed that income was “broadly stable versus prior year in line with market trends”.
Retail Ebitda
