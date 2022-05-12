Biba reveals 2023 conference dates
Steve White, Biba’s chief executive, said: “The overwhelming support from brokers, exhibitors and sponsors has been incredible over the last two days here in Manchester.
“It has been a joy to see our insurance community come together again to meet friends and contacts, old and new, after such a challenging couple of years.
“I would like to thank everyone who made the decision to join us and make this such a successful conference, and I look forward to seeing you all back here again next year.”
