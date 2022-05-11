MGAA boss Keating pushing for more as membership growth continues

The trade body leader detailed the association now has nearly 180 full members with a further 45 insurer members and 110 supplier members.

Keating took over the leadership in September 2020 after Peter Staddon retired.

At that time it had 153 full members with 38 market members and 80 supplier members as Keating committed to focusing on growth and member benefits.

The MGAA leader said he was “really pleased” with the progress but declined to put a target on future levels.

“We shouldn’t just