Markerstudy completes BGL Insurance takeover

The deal to buy the business from BGL Group was first announced in January after the group had appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners to handle a review of strategic options for BGL Insurance last September.

The takeover adds 1700 people to Markerstudy’s headcount.

In March 2021 BGL Group opened a restructure consultation that put 234 people at risk of redundancy as the personal lines broker looked to restructure.

Markerstudy noted that after the latest development it was “too early to say